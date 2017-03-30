Fiji Time: 4:04 PM on Thursday 30 March

Accused of trafficking

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, March 30, 2017

TWO men appeared at the Magistrates Court in Lautoka yesterday for human trafficking.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ashneel Krishnil and Avish Amendra Singh, were charged with one count of trafficking in person contrary to Section 112(3) of the Crimes Act 2009.

The duo appeared before Magistrate Liyanage Kashyapa Wickramasekara.

The 24 and 25-year-old were remanded in custody and the matter was transferred to the High Court in Lautoka.

Mr Krishnil and Mr Singh and a Bangladesh agent were alleged to have brought a Bangladeshi national to Fiji with a promise that he would find work.

The victim was allegedly assured that he would be provided a work permit.

It is alleged the accused obtained $6232.29 from the victim.

The case will be called again in the High Court on April 11.








