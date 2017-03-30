Fiji Time: 4:04 PM on Thursday 30 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chaudhry: Absurd to compare Fiji with Mauritius

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, March 30, 2017

IT is absurd for the Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark to compare the sugar industry in Fiji with that of Mauritius.

This was the view of former prime minister and National Farmers Union general secretary Mahendra Chaudhry.

Mr Clark had made comments that shutting the Penang mill would increase economic activity in the district as had happened in Mauritius after the number of mills there were reduced from 14 to 4.

"To begin with, Fiji is almost 10 times bigger than Mauritius, in terms of land area — that is just taking the two main islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu," said Mr Chaudhry.

"They do not cart cane over the long distances that we do, for instance between Sigatoka and Lautoka.

"Secondly, we have a completely different political situation here, the landowning system is different and there is a marked difference in the management and structure of our sugar industries.

"The industry in Mauritius is extremely well organised and managed and is fully supported by the government."

Mr Chaudhry added that Fijian canegrowers no longer had a say in the affairs of the industry and cited the decision to close the Penang sugar mill as a classic example of Ra growers pleas, petitions and views being completely ignored.

"We notice that Mr Clark does not give any examples of the kind of 'economic stimulus' that he says shutting down the Penang mill will generate."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.837951.8379
GBP 0.39120.3832
EUR 0.45320.4412
NZD 0.70100.6680
AUD 0.64000.6150
USD 0.49040.4734

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Policewoman raises alarm, bodies pulled from river
  2. Distraught mother bids young daughters farewell
  3. Baber: Sevu proved himself
  4. No coalition
  5. 'Let's talk'
  6. Police warned on abusing vehicles
  7. Party 'will reinstate' council members
  8. Ba accident victim dies in hospital
  9. Farmers pick on cane price
  10. Uni, post office ink bill pay agreement

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)