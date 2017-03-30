Chaudhry: Absurd to compare Fiji with Mauritius

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mahendra Chaudhry. Picture: FILE

IT is absurd for the Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark to compare the sugar industry in Fiji with that of Mauritius.

This was the view of former prime minister and National Farmers Union general secretary Mahendra Chaudhry.

Mr Clark had made comments that shutting the Penang mill would increase economic activity in the district as had happened in Mauritius after the number of mills there were reduced from 14 to 4.

"To begin with, Fiji is almost 10 times bigger than Mauritius, in terms of land area — that is just taking the two main islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu," said Mr Chaudhry.

"They do not cart cane over the long distances that we do, for instance between Sigatoka and Lautoka.

"Secondly, we have a completely different political situation here, the landowning system is different and there is a marked difference in the management and structure of our sugar industries.

"The industry in Mauritius is extremely well organised and managed and is fully supported by the government."

Mr Chaudhry added that Fijian canegrowers no longer had a say in the affairs of the industry and cited the decision to close the Penang sugar mill as a classic example of Ra growers pleas, petitions and views being completely ignored.

"We notice that Mr Clark does not give any examples of the kind of 'economic stimulus' that he says shutting down the Penang mill will generate."