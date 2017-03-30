Fiji Time: 4:04 PM on Thursday 30 March

Qiliho: Enough manpower, resources

Litia Cava
Thursday, March 30, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force has enough manpower to provide security in the 2018 General Election.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has given his assurance after questions were raised yesterday on whether the force was planning to recruit more officers to help boost its manpower ahead of the elections.

"During our last elections we worked on our regular police officers and also special constables. That was sufficient for our operations," he said. "We are going through that process right now in looking at our manpower resources and all that and there is no need for increasing any numbers for that.

"There is enough manpower resources around in terms of special constables and regular officers."








