HR weak, says A-G

Filipe Naigulevu
Thursday, March 30, 2017

ONE of the areas within the civil service that has been "very lacking" and "weak" is the human resources (HR) department of certain government ministries, Attorney-General and Minister for Civil Service Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this while speaking at the opening of a Job Evaluator Accreditation Training at Novotel Hotel in Lami yesterday.

He said one of the complaints they had was that the HR departments in some ministries were "failing their own staff".

"One of the areas that is very lacking with due respect to everybody in the room is that our HR departments have always been very weak," he said.

He said one of the issues was the advertisement of jobs which were carried out just before or after the contracts of certain civil servants had expired.

"Jobs should be advertised. You see a list of people in their own ministries, if their contracts expire six months before time, you must advertise their positions.

"Jobs are being advertised after the contracts had expired or just one week before the contract has expired.

"They must be given the sense of job security also. They must know beforehand, three months or four, whether they have been successful or not so they can make other arrangements."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this issue was being raised with the permanent secretaries who intended to follow through.

"Unfortunately, we have seen some people who for example, because the HR departments have not done their jobs, they've actually had people not being paid because their contracts have not been renewed or because the process was slow," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

He also stressed the need to ensure that they were right on top of their game and the need to have very good HR departments.








