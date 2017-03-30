Resident raises 'poor' condition of rural roads

/ Front page / News

THE state of the road in Vaqia and Vunisamaloa in Ba was brought up during a National Development Plan consultation in Ba on Tuesday night.

Vaqia resident Balgurwan Tambi said while the population in the two areas had grown substantially over the past 10 years, cane access roads had remained the same.

"If we could get help to seal our roads because it's becoming a nuisance for us who have lived here for a very long time," he said.

"There are about 1500 people who live in Vaqia alone and they use that road almost every day.

"The gravel road is dusty and during rainy weather it becomes a problem for drivers.

"The crossings and bridges are too low and they usually get flooded when it rains."

Mr Tambi said some schoolchildren had to walk for half an hour before reaching a bus stop.

"Some of the roads are so bad that buses will not come in."

His complaint was submitted to officials from the Ministry of Economy who carried out public consultations in Ba over two days this week

A ministry official advised Mr Tambi to speak to his advisory councillor who would then raise his concern with the Ba district officer.

The meeting, which was scheduled to last three hours at the Ba Town Hall, attracted only a handful of people.

The ministry also conducted consultations at at Tavua College.