14 plead not guilty to sedition

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, March 30, 2017

A GROUP of 14 people from Nadroga charged with two counts of sedition have pleaded not guilty to the amended charges laid against them by the State.

The 14 are Ratu Inoke Tasere, Jimi Koroibete, Seru Kunalagi, Adi Cuvu Gavidi Atama, Ulaiasi Rabua Tuivono, Peniasi Naqau, Semi Tanikili, Ratu Osea Bolawaqatabu, Ratu Tevita Khaikhainabokolawale Makutu, Mosese Navaci, Eroni Rikoriko, Alifereti Nakuinivou, Alifereti Gonewai and Jorama Ratulevu.

They appeared before Justice Sunil Sharma at the High Court in Lautoka yesterday.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the 14 were each charged with two counts of sedition under Section 67(1)(a) of the Crimes Act 2009.

State prosecutors confirmed the group pleaded not guilty to each count of sedition.

Justice Sharma set a pre-trial conference for September 12, 2017.

A new trial date has also been set for the case from October 20 to November 7, 2017.

Bail was extended for the group.








