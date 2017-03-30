Group seeks State's help

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tavua Vatukoula Chamber of Commerce President Pravin Anand presents his submission during the National Development Plan Consultations in Tavua. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Tavua and Vatukoula Chamber of Commerce and Industry is calling for Government assistance in developing land between the two towns to encourage investment opportunities.

While speaking at the second day of a National Development Plan consultation at Tavua College, chamber president Pravin Anand said there were not enough land for the business community in the areas to expand or build new businesses.

"If we could look at the road between Tavua and Vatukoula, there is a lot of vacant land there that we could take advantage of," Mr Anand said.

"This could even be a tax-free zone and Government should come in and develop this area by building basic infrastructure.

"The land should be provided by Government so that people can go and start their businesses.

"You can also support existing infrastructure to ensure the growth businesses."

Mr Anand also raised concerns about the Nadarivatu Rd.

Ministry of Economy officials from the National Development Unit took note of Mr Anand's suggestions.

An officer from the ministry said that road upgrades was a continuing program of Government.