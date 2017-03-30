Fiji Time: 4:04 PM on Thursday 30 March

School waits three years for new classrooms

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, March 30, 2017

A NEW $176,305 three classroom block funded by the Japanese Government was officially opened at the Andhra Sangam College in Lautoka yesterday.

School principal Aruna Singh said they waited three years for the new facility to be completed.

"We did not lose hope and we had strong faith in the Almighty," she said.

"Our project has taken a bit longer to complete due to the unavailability of building materials at some stages."

She said the building block would provide much improved learning environment for students.

Japanese Embassy second secretary Masayuki Ikeda said the embassy was pleased and proud to help the school with the new project.








