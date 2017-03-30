School waits three years for new classrooms

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lautoka Andhra Sangam College Principal Aruna Singh (right) with Embassy of Japan 2nd secretary Masayuki Ikeda, school teachers and executive management admire the new building block at Lautoka Andhra Sangam College. Picture: REINAL CHAND

A NEW $176,305 three classroom block funded by the Japanese Government was officially opened at the Andhra Sangam College in Lautoka yesterday.

School principal Aruna Singh said they waited three years for the new facility to be completed.

"We did not lose hope and we had strong faith in the Almighty," she said.

"Our project has taken a bit longer to complete due to the unavailability of building materials at some stages."

She said the building block would provide much improved learning environment for students.

Japanese Embassy second secretary Masayuki Ikeda said the embassy was pleased and proud to help the school with the new project.