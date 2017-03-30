Farmers pick on cane price

/ Front page / News

CANEFARMERS told the National Federation Party meeting yesterday that they were not happy with the price of cane.

When NFP leader, Professor Biman Prasad, asked whether they were happy with the price, they responded: "Nahi. Kuch nahi hae balance sheet mei (No. Nothing left in the balance sheet)".

Laughter erupted inside the Kshatriya Hall in Labasa after this explanation.

But Prof Prasad assured farmers that the NFP would not let them down.

"In order to keep farmers back in the farms, we need to give them a good price of sugar cane and my party will do that," he said.

"When the price of sugar cane is good, the farmers are happy, production will increase and the community benefits."

On the tax-free zone in Vanua Levu for setting up of businesses, Prof Prasad said it still needed to be improved to benefit the business communities.

"The tax-free zone was set up for those who wanted to have businesses and they would have concessions to bring in raw materials," he said.

"But the business people will have to pay extra to bring in materials from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu and that is why the cost of goods is high this side.

"So this situation means that business-people here will not be able to compete with those on Viti Levu."

Prof Prasad said the party had drawn up some provisions and incentives to tackle this issue.