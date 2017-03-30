Fiji Time: 4:03 PM on Thursday 30 March

Party 'will reinstate' council members

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, March 30, 2017

THE National Federation Party will restore the inclusion of democratically elected members of the Sugar Cane Growers Council if it comes into power after the 2018 General Election.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said if his party gets into Government, he would give the council back to the farmers.

"When we will come into Government next year, we will restore this so farmers are decision-makers of the council," he said in Labasa yesterday.

"Farmers will control the money and control their destiny through the council.

"This Government has abolished the growers council where you had the power to elect your own reps and had your voices heard.

"We have been asking that the growers council and its system of having farmers control the council be brought back but nothing has happened."

Prof Prasad said he believed farmers' would be heard if they choose their own representatives to the council.

Ensuring the voices of farmers were always recognised, Prof Prasad said his party would also look into the prices of sugar cane.








