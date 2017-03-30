Fiji Time: 4:04 PM on Thursday 30 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Distraught mother bids young daughters farewell

Luke.R
Thursday, March 30, 2017

TEARS flowed freely as a distraught mother called out helplessly for her three daughters who died in a house fire last Friday.

Family members and friends struggled to hold Karuna Devi as they carried the coffins of her daughters out of their family home in Boca, Labasa for their final funeral rites yesterday.

Most people who attended yesterday's funeral gathering from the Bulileka area said the incident was one of the saddest to befall the area that claimed the lives of sisters Kajal, 13, Kreetika, 9, and Isha, 6.

Representatives from business houses, government departments and members of the public were part of the funeral gathering.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar also attended.

National Farmers Union president, Surendra Lal, who spoke at the funeral yesterday said it was really sad to see the state of the distraught parents.

Mr Lal called on families to be vigilant and teach their children fire safety tips.

"It is never too late to start teaching them because it will help save lives in the future," Mr Lal said.

"The Bulileka residents and the NFU wishes to extend their condolences to the family of the three girls and we wish a speedy recovery for the couple's son who is still admitted at the Labasa Hospital."

The three girl's brother, Rashaab, 12, who survived the fire, could not attend the funeral.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.837951.8379
GBP 0.39120.3832
EUR 0.45320.4412
NZD 0.70100.6680
AUD 0.64000.6150
USD 0.49040.4734

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Policewoman raises alarm, bodies pulled from river
  2. Distraught mother bids young daughters farewell
  3. Baber: Sevu proved himself
  4. No coalition
  5. 'Let's talk'
  6. Police warned on abusing vehicles
  7. Party 'will reinstate' council members
  8. Ba accident victim dies in hospital
  9. Farmers pick on cane price
  10. Uni, post office ink bill pay agreement

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)