Distraught mother bids young daughters farewell

+ Enlarge this image Distraught mother Karuna Devi is comforted by her husband Rajesh Kumar as she bids farewell to her three daughters who died in a fire last week. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

TEARS flowed freely as a distraught mother called out helplessly for her three daughters who died in a house fire last Friday.

Family members and friends struggled to hold Karuna Devi as they carried the coffins of her daughters out of their family home in Boca, Labasa for their final funeral rites yesterday.

Most people who attended yesterday's funeral gathering from the Bulileka area said the incident was one of the saddest to befall the area that claimed the lives of sisters Kajal, 13, Kreetika, 9, and Isha, 6.

Representatives from business houses, government departments and members of the public were part of the funeral gathering.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar also attended.

National Farmers Union president, Surendra Lal, who spoke at the funeral yesterday said it was really sad to see the state of the distraught parents.

Mr Lal called on families to be vigilant and teach their children fire safety tips.

"It is never too late to start teaching them because it will help save lives in the future," Mr Lal said.

"The Bulileka residents and the NFU wishes to extend their condolences to the family of the three girls and we wish a speedy recovery for the couple's son who is still admitted at the Labasa Hospital."

The three girl's brother, Rashaab, 12, who survived the fire, could not attend the funeral.