Police warned on abusing vehicles

ANY officer found guilty of abusing police vehicles will be removed from the Fiji Police Force.

The warning was sounded by the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho yesterday as he received 22 Hyundai Elantra vehicles and 10 Hyundai vans from the Government at the Police Special Response Unit in Nasinu.

"So far we've had a number of our new leased vehicles written off because either the driver was speeding or negligence or in the worst case scenario possible for any police institution, an officer driving a police vehicle under the influence of liquor," he said.

"This is unacceptable and no amount of appeals to have that officer in the force will be considered.

"If you have done such a thing and you come to me with an excuse you have a family, you have children, I will tell you you can't come and ask me to love your family if you yourself don't love your family by doing the right thing for them."

Brig-Gen Qiliho also reminded the divisional police commanders and divisional traffic officers that he would not tolerate complaints from members of the public on complaints unattended because of non-availability of transport.

"Tell your officers that I want those words struck away from our vocabulary and anyone who is still using it will be dealt with accordingly," he said.

He also said there were plans to acquire more specialised vehicles to address the force's mobility needs

The new vehicles will be posted to each division accordingly.

Meanwhile, director traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Mishra said out of 213 vehicles leased to police, 199 were currently in operation. SSP Mishra said 74 per cent of police vehicles were in operation.

Meanwhile, Vinod Patel Home and Living yesterday gave two bicycles to the Caubati Police Post.

Post officer Willy Naqara said the bicycles would assist the officers deliver a better service.

"We cover a vast area and that includes Cunningham, Wainivula and the whole of Caubati area," he said.

"We have seven officers and in terms of ratio, approximately one officer covers 5000 people."