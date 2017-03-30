Fiji Time: 4:04 PM on Thursday 30 March

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Thursday, March 30, 2017

TWO colleague were busy working when one of them said to the other that he was hungry.

Beachcomber was told they went to an eatery near the office where the hungry one ordered chicken curry.

His colleague was enticed by the aroma and sight of the dish so he ordered a serve of the same dish.

Beachcomber heard that before ordering his meal, he told his colleague that he does not eat live chicken curry (jungli murga in Hindi).

He was half way into his meal when he realised that what he was eating was live chicken curry.

The only thing he could do was run around the cashier and look for water while shouting, "au sa bese tale na kana, au sa bole lolo ga" (I don't want to eat anymore, I'd rather fast instead).

Lesson learnt by the not so hungry guy was that when it comes to food, looks and smell not only matter.

It's also good to know what you are eating.








