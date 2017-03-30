Fiji Time: 4:04 PM on Thursday 30 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Policewoman raises alarm, bodies pulled from river

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, March 30, 2017

VILLAGERS of Nacula outside Labasa Town will never forget the sight of the two bodies that were retrieved near their village yesterday morning.

Nacula Village headman Apenisa Tavea said villagers crowded the riverbank yesterday after the discovery of Mohammed Aiyaen's body.

Mr Tavea said the body was discovered by a policewoman from Naqai Village who then alerted a retired police officer in the village.

Former police officer Viliame Tuikilakila said retrieving the young boy's body was quite emotional for villagers.

A group of youths who joined boat operators from neighbouring Naqai Village, who discovered the body of Mohammed Khaiyum, 38, said the experience of seeing the dead body was frightening.

Nacula villager Rokomilise Bogidrau said they had hopped into a neighbour's boat to join Naqai villagers who discovered the body of the father near the riverbank.

Mr Bogidrau said it would change people's view of the river especially children who witnessed the dead bodies because the area was their favourite swimming spot.

Police located the bodies of Ana Karim, 17 months, and Mohammed Aiyaen, 7, yesterday morning.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday said the search had now been officially called off.

Ms Naisoro said investigations into the incident would now continue as they awaited post-mortem examination results.

The bodies of Mr Khaiyum and his three children were located within the vicinity of Benau and Nacula in the upper Labasa River.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.837951.8379
GBP 0.39120.3832
EUR 0.45320.4412
NZD 0.70100.6680
AUD 0.64000.6150
USD 0.49040.4734

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Policewoman raises alarm, bodies pulled from river
  2. Distraught mother bids young daughters farewell
  3. Baber: Sevu proved himself
  4. No coalition
  5. 'Let's talk'
  6. Police warned on abusing vehicles
  7. Party 'will reinstate' council members
  8. Ba accident victim dies in hospital
  9. Farmers pick on cane price
  10. Uni, post office ink bill pay agreement

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)