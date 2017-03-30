Policewoman raises alarm, bodies pulled from river

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police escort the body of Mohammed Aiyaen 7 after it was retrieved from the Labasa River. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

VILLAGERS of Nacula outside Labasa Town will never forget the sight of the two bodies that were retrieved near their village yesterday morning.

Nacula Village headman Apenisa Tavea said villagers crowded the riverbank yesterday after the discovery of Mohammed Aiyaen's body.

Mr Tavea said the body was discovered by a policewoman from Naqai Village who then alerted a retired police officer in the village.

Former police officer Viliame Tuikilakila said retrieving the young boy's body was quite emotional for villagers.

A group of youths who joined boat operators from neighbouring Naqai Village, who discovered the body of Mohammed Khaiyum, 38, said the experience of seeing the dead body was frightening.

Nacula villager Rokomilise Bogidrau said they had hopped into a neighbour's boat to join Naqai villagers who discovered the body of the father near the riverbank.

Mr Bogidrau said it would change people's view of the river especially children who witnessed the dead bodies because the area was their favourite swimming spot.

Police located the bodies of Ana Karim, 17 months, and Mohammed Aiyaen, 7, yesterday morning.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday said the search had now been officially called off.

Ms Naisoro said investigations into the incident would now continue as they awaited post-mortem examination results.

The bodies of Mr Khaiyum and his three children were located within the vicinity of Benau and Nacula in the upper Labasa River.