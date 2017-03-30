Fiji Time: 4:04 PM on Thursday 30 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Uni, post office ink bill pay agreement

Faria Begum
Thursday, March 30, 2017

POST Fiji and the University of Fiji yesterday signed a bill pay agreement contract.

The agreement will allow the university's students to pay their tuition fees at any Post Fiji outlet.

Post Fiji's acting chief executive officer William Wong expressed his contentment for the agreement which is for the next three years.

"Post Fiji is very pleased to be in partnership with you (Uni Fiji), to enable the service that we have to help you with your administrative matters," he said.

The agreement was also endorsed by the University of Fiji's executive director of finance, Ravineet Sami.

"We would like to thank Post Fiji for coming up with this proposal in terms of assisting the Uni Fiji students in terms of paying their fees," he said.

"The key purpose of this MOU is that we want to help the students who are not able to come directly to the finance office."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.837951.8379
GBP 0.39120.3832
EUR 0.45320.4412
NZD 0.70100.6680
AUD 0.64000.6150
USD 0.49040.4734

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Policewoman raises alarm, bodies pulled from river
  2. Distraught mother bids young daughters farewell
  3. Baber: Sevu proved himself
  4. No coalition
  5. 'Let's talk'
  6. Police warned on abusing vehicles
  7. Party 'will reinstate' council members
  8. Ba accident victim dies in hospital
  9. Farmers pick on cane price
  10. Uni, post office ink bill pay agreement

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)