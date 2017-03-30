Uni, post office ink bill pay agreement

/ Front page / News

POST Fiji and the University of Fiji yesterday signed a bill pay agreement contract.

The agreement will allow the university's students to pay their tuition fees at any Post Fiji outlet.

Post Fiji's acting chief executive officer William Wong expressed his contentment for the agreement which is for the next three years.

"Post Fiji is very pleased to be in partnership with you (Uni Fiji), to enable the service that we have to help you with your administrative matters," he said.

The agreement was also endorsed by the University of Fiji's executive director of finance, Ravineet Sami.

"We would like to thank Post Fiji for coming up with this proposal in terms of assisting the Uni Fiji students in terms of paying their fees," he said.

"The key purpose of this MOU is that we want to help the students who are not able to come directly to the finance office."