Nursing document launch

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, March 30, 2017

SIX key nursing documents were launched yesterday to improve the quality of nursing services in the country.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said nurses played a pivotal role in the country's health service delivery system.

"Making up 62 per cent of the overall health workforce, it cuts across the entire broad spectrum of our delivery system covering both curative and preventative functional streams," she said.

"Nursing is an important workforce and the importance of their role in delivering the best of health care cannot be over-emphasised."

Ms Akbar highlighted the importance of the six documents to the nursing sector.

"This will improve the overarching delivery of holistic health care by the ministry to our health seeking population," she said.

"The plans have woven in elements that will largely support strategies of the existing ministry's Strategic Plan 2016-2020."

Ms Akbar said the emphasis was placed on influential areas of policy development, professional standards, research, continuing professional development, evidence-based, safe practice and workforce development.

"These should be stepping stones to influence the improvement of nursing services which as a result should manifest in improved population health and good health outcomes for our communities," she said.








