Fiji Time: 4:03 PM on Thursday 30 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Let's talk'

Litia Cava
Thursday, March 30, 2017

DEPRESSION in Fiji is common among young adolescents and adults aged 15 to 29 years, Health and Medical Services Minister, Rosy Akbar revealed.

Ms Akbar made the comments while launching the World Health Day celebrations in Suva yesterday.

She said the ministry had seen a steady increase in admissions as a result of depression at the public hospitals, with 300 cases between 2012 to 2016.

"This representation is also a reflection of our working population groups, which is quite worrying as the loss of productivity due to depression impacts across a lot of sectors," she said.

"Depression causes a tremendous loss of productivity in an individual, not just at work, it also impacts on their relationships and functions."

She said the World Health Day commemoration on April 7 would provide a unique opportunity to mobilise action around a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world.

The theme for this year's World Health Day is "Depression — Let's Talk".

As part of its campaign, the ministry also launched toolkits which provide information on the prevention of and treatment of depression.

The toolkits will be made available to all health centres, hospitals and communities around the country.

Ms Akbar said the ministry had partnered with Youth Champs for Mental Health as part of the World Health Day celebrations and was targeting 50 schools nationwide to educate on depression and how to access help.

A suicide prevention symposium will also be held next week and there will be a mental health literacy research study being conducted as well, along with four non-government organisations partnering together to organise Zumba sessions to promote more youth-based mental health initiatives and interventions.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.837951.8379
GBP 0.39120.3832
EUR 0.45320.4412
NZD 0.70100.6680
AUD 0.64000.6150
USD 0.49040.4734

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Policewoman raises alarm, bodies pulled from river
  2. Distraught mother bids young daughters farewell
  3. Baber: Sevu proved himself
  4. No coalition
  5. 'Let's talk'
  6. Police warned on abusing vehicles
  7. Party 'will reinstate' council members
  8. Ba accident victim dies in hospital
  9. Farmers pick on cane price
  10. Uni, post office ink bill pay agreement

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  4. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  5. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  6. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  7. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  10. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)