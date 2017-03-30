/ Front page / News

DEPRESSION in Fiji is common among young adolescents and adults aged 15 to 29 years, Health and Medical Services Minister, Rosy Akbar revealed.

Ms Akbar made the comments while launching the World Health Day celebrations in Suva yesterday.

She said the ministry had seen a steady increase in admissions as a result of depression at the public hospitals, with 300 cases between 2012 to 2016.

"This representation is also a reflection of our working population groups, which is quite worrying as the loss of productivity due to depression impacts across a lot of sectors," she said.

"Depression causes a tremendous loss of productivity in an individual, not just at work, it also impacts on their relationships and functions."

She said the World Health Day commemoration on April 7 would provide a unique opportunity to mobilise action around a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world.

The theme for this year's World Health Day is "Depression — Let's Talk".

As part of its campaign, the ministry also launched toolkits which provide information on the prevention of and treatment of depression.

The toolkits will be made available to all health centres, hospitals and communities around the country.

Ms Akbar said the ministry had partnered with Youth Champs for Mental Health as part of the World Health Day celebrations and was targeting 50 schools nationwide to educate on depression and how to access help.

A suicide prevention symposium will also be held next week and there will be a mental health literacy research study being conducted as well, along with four non-government organisations partnering together to organise Zumba sessions to promote more youth-based mental health initiatives and interventions.