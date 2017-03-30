No coalition

/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party has confirmed that it will not enter into a coalition with any other political party for the 2018 General Election.

Instead, party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the NFP would fight the election on its own as they did in 2014.

Prof Prasad told a huge crowd that gathered at the party's meeting in Labasa yesterday that the NFP was already in Parliament and there was no need to merge with other political parties.

He said merging with another political party would mean dissolving the NFP which would never happen.

NFP also confirmed it would have 25 iTaukei candidates for next year's election.

"We are a multiracial party and we represent the people of Fiji," Prof Prasad said.

"We can't leave Parliament now and join another party.

"We are a party in Parliament and that is why we will fight the election on our own and we will accept anybody else wanting to join us.

"If we are not in Parliament, then that's a different issue, but the NFP is in Parliament and we will fight the election on our own." Prof Prasad said the party's candidates for next year's election would be people with good repute.

"Plenty good people are joining us and we will stand tall in the next election.

"We will look at all sectors and improve it when we come into Government next year especially the plight of the canefarmers," said Prof Prasad.