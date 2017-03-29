Health ministry relook information channels

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar during the meeting with senior health officers in Suva today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:51PM IN A bid to improve service delivery, leadership skills as well as the efficient supply of equipment in its facilities nationwide, the Ministry of Health is working on improving internal communication.

Health Minister Rosy Akbar revealed this as she spoke at the meeting of health executives which took place last week.

According to a report on the meeting distributed today, the Minister wants to streamline messaging across all health facilities.

Ms Akbar said the heads of health facilities needed to play a stronger leadership role within the administration of the public health and hospital services.

"There should be consistency in the messages conveyed across all health centres, particularly in terms of the opening hours and the visiting hours. The ministry will be streamlining all its messaging across all the health facilities. We need to respond promptly to any medical equipment needs, whether it needs to be replaced or repaired, the ministry will look into those issues," Ms Akbar said.

"As leaders within the health facilities, you have been trusted to lead, you need to convey potential enthusiasm and passion for the role by being service oriented. I expect the Medical Superintendents, Medical Officers, Divisional Medical Officers and the Sub-Divisional Medical Officers to be more vigilant and proactive especially in terms of getting out of your comfort and tackling the challenges at our health facilities."

The Minister also talked about effective communication and information sharing.