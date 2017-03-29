Broadway in Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dmitri Tarakhovsky, Regional Public Affairs Officer of the Embassy of the United States meets USP?s Head of Performing Arts Igelese Ete and Director of Oceania Dance Theatre Peter Espiritu. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:16PM BROADWAY is coming to Fiji.

And according to the Embassy of the United States, which is part of the event, it is the first time ever for such a show to take place in the country.

In an official post on its social media, the embassy announced the event, which will be staged free of charge on April 13 at the University of the South Pacific's ICT Centre.

The event is the result of a cultural exchange between the embassy's visiting cultural envoys Jeremy Lucas and Chris and the Oceania Centre for Arts, Culture and Pacific Studies.

"The artistic team is working closely with the university's head of Performing Arts Igelese Ete and director of Oceania Dance Theatre Peter Espiritu," the embassy stated.

"The medley of the Broadway musicals performed by the students of the University of the South Pacific's Oceania Centre for Arts, Culture and Pacific Studies is directed and choreographed by the Embassy's visiting Cultural Envoys Jeremy Lucas and Chris Olsen and assisted by Jesus David 'JD' Cortes."