Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Wednesday 29 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Broadway in Fiji

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 7:16PM BROADWAY is coming to Fiji.

And according to the Embassy of the United States, which is part of the event, it is the first time ever for such a show to take place in the country.

In an official post on its social media, the embassy announced the event, which will be staged free of charge on April 13 at the University of the South Pacific's ICT Centre.

The event is the result of a cultural exchange between the embassy's visiting cultural envoys Jeremy Lucas and Chris and the Oceania Centre for  Arts, Culture and Pacific Studies.

"The artistic team is working closely with the university's head of Performing Arts Igelese Ete and director of Oceania Dance Theatre Peter Espiritu," the embassy stated.

"The medley of the Broadway musicals performed by the students of the University of the South Pacific's Oceania Centre for Arts, Culture and Pacific Studies is directed and choreographed by the Embassy's visiting Cultural Envoys Jeremy Lucas and Chris Olsen and assisted by Jesus David 'JD' Cortes."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 54.821351.8213
GBP 0.39010.3821
EUR 0.45060.4386
NZD 0.70180.6688
AUD 0.64210.6171
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service
  2. Police recover body
  3. 'Minimum wage' for no skills
  4. 91,000 hits
  5. $1.16m write-off
  6. Labasa Police recover another child's body
  7. Brother recalls fatal night
  8. Election tactics
  9. ATH buys Vanuatu firm
  10. Clark: Mill closure to increase economic activity

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  4. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  8. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  9. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)