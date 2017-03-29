Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Wednesday 29 March

Kasavu bailey bridge will withstand loads: FRA

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 6:50PM A BAILEY bridge being assembled on the Kings highway at the site of the Kasavu slip will be able to accommodate legal load limits.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson made the announcement today amid concerns on the efficiency of the structure.

According to a statement sent to the media, Mr Hutchinson said the load limit varied for each vehicle type. 

He added heavy vehicle operators should understand the Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of their vehicles.

"Work is already underway at Kasavu and we are working to have Kings Road open to traffic by May 15 or earlier," he said.

"Members of the public are encouraged to contact Fiji Roads Authority on 5720 if they have any queries."








