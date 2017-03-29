Fiji TV partners with FPRA for music awards

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji TV acting CEO and FPRA director Seru Serevi at the signing today. Picture: VISHAAL KUMAR

Update: 6:35PM THE Fiji Television Limited has come on board to partner with the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) for this year's Music Awards Night in May.

Fiji TV acting CEO Karen Lobendahn said it was a great honour for Fiji TV to participate and be a partner of FPRA's awards night for this year.

"We are glad to give back to the local talents and this year, we hope to put a grand show on television for our viewers," Ms Lobendahn said.

FPRA director Seru Serevi highlighted the importance of the partnership and what it meant for the local artist in the country.

"We would like to thank Fiji TV for coming on board as we are in the same business of providing entertainment to the public," Serevi said.