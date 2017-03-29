Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Wednesday 29 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji TV partners with FPRA for music awards

VISHAAL KUMAR
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 6:35PM THE Fiji Television Limited has come on board to partner with the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) for this year's Music Awards Night in May.

Fiji TV acting CEO Karen Lobendahn said it was a great honour for Fiji TV to participate and be a partner of FPRA's awards night for this year.

"We are glad to give back to the local talents and this year, we hope to put a grand show on television for our viewers," Ms Lobendahn said.

FPRA director Seru Serevi highlighted the importance of the partnership and what it meant for the local artist in the country.

"We would like to thank Fiji TV for coming on board as we are in the same business of providing entertainment to the public," Serevi said. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 54.821351.8213
GBP 0.39010.3821
EUR 0.45060.4386
NZD 0.70180.6688
AUD 0.64210.6171
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service
  2. Police recover body
  3. 'Minimum wage' for no skills
  4. 91,000 hits
  5. $1.16m write-off
  6. Labasa Police recover another child's body
  7. Brother recalls fatal night
  8. Election tactics
  9. ATH buys Vanuatu firm
  10. Clark: Mill closure to increase economic activity

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  4. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  8. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  9. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)