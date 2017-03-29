Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Wednesday 29 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tokaimalo youths train in carpentry

FARIA BEGUM
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 6:05PM SIXTY youths of Tokaimalo District in Ra are attending a week-long workshop organised by the Ministry of Youth and sports in collaboration with Technical College of Fiji.

The workshop will train and enhance the carpentry skills of the participants and enable them to lead sustainable lives.

Minister Laisenia Tuitubou said at the commencement of the training that skills acquired in the week-long training would help them rebuild their communities.

"Government wishes to provide such skills not only for you to empower yourselves with some skills, but that you may also find employment and if possible to create employment for other youths," Mr Tuitubou said in a Government statement.

The Minister also lauded the participation of three females.

"Several females attended a similar training in Koro and completed it successfully. There are also countless women carpenters in other countries so I encourage you to prove yourselves and show the men that you can also become a builder."

As part of the training, the youths will engage in building houses as part of the practical work.

According to the Tokaimalo district representative to the Provincial Council, Peni Ravoka, almost 500 houses were destroyed last year during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and only eight houses were newly built.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 54.821351.8213
GBP 0.39010.3821
EUR 0.45060.4386
NZD 0.70180.6688
AUD 0.64210.6171
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service
  2. Police recover body
  3. 'Minimum wage' for no skills
  4. 91,000 hits
  5. $1.16m write-off
  6. Labasa Police recover another child's body
  7. Brother recalls fatal night
  8. Election tactics
  9. ATH buys Vanuatu firm
  10. Clark: Mill closure to increase economic activity

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  4. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  8. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  9. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)