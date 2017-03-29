Tokaimalo youths train in carpentry

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Carpentry training begins theoretically for youths at Namaeikai Village. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:05PM SIXTY youths of Tokaimalo District in Ra are attending a week-long workshop organised by the Ministry of Youth and sports in collaboration with Technical College of Fiji.

The workshop will train and enhance the carpentry skills of the participants and enable them to lead sustainable lives.

Minister Laisenia Tuitubou said at the commencement of the training that skills acquired in the week-long training would help them rebuild their communities.

"Government wishes to provide such skills not only for you to empower yourselves with some skills, but that you may also find employment and if possible to create employment for other youths," Mr Tuitubou said in a Government statement.

The Minister also lauded the participation of three females.

"Several females attended a similar training in Koro and completed it successfully. There are also countless women carpenters in other countries so I encourage you to prove yourselves and show the men that you can also become a builder."

As part of the training, the youths will engage in building houses as part of the practical work.

According to the Tokaimalo district representative to the Provincial Council, Peni Ravoka, almost 500 houses were destroyed last year during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and only eight houses were newly built.