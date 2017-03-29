Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Wednesday 29 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

1648 uni students to graduate

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 6:01PM A RECORD number of 1648 graduates will be graduating from the University of the South Pacific's Laucala campus this year.

Vice-chancellor professor Rajesh Chandra said they expected the number of graduates to increase since more people were enrolling into the university each year.

"I think this shows that students want to come to the university because our programs are achieving more and more reputation and getting international accreditation and they are more likely to find jobs," Mr Chandra said.

The graduation ceremony will take place this Friday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 54.821351.8213
GBP 0.39010.3821
EUR 0.45060.4386
NZD 0.70180.6688
AUD 0.64210.6171
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service
  2. Police recover body
  3. 'Minimum wage' for no skills
  4. 91,000 hits
  5. $1.16m write-off
  6. Labasa Police recover another child's body
  7. Brother recalls fatal night
  8. Election tactics
  9. ATH buys Vanuatu firm
  10. Clark: Mill closure to increase economic activity

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  4. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  8. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  9. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)