1648 uni students to graduate

Update: 6:01PM A RECORD number of 1648 graduates will be graduating from the University of the South Pacific's Laucala campus this year.

Vice-chancellor professor Rajesh Chandra said they expected the number of graduates to increase since more people were enrolling into the university each year.

"I think this shows that students want to come to the university because our programs are achieving more and more reputation and getting international accreditation and they are more likely to find jobs," Mr Chandra said.

The graduation ceremony will take place this Friday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.