Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Wednesday 29 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vanuatu Telecom appoints CEO

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 5:55PM FOLLOWING the recent acquisition of Telecom Vanuatu Ltd (TVL), Divik Deo has been appointed CEO for TVL after a market announcement by Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Ltd (ATH) this afternoon.

Mr Deo, a senior telecommunications executive, with vast organisational experience covering strategy, business planning, corporate finance, commercials negotiations, telecommunications regulation and financial control, will take over the reigns of the TVL.

He has been the chief financial officer at Vodafone Fiji Limited for over 13 years making crucial contributions towards the success of the company.

Mr Deo is also a Certified Practicing Accountant with a degree in Accounting and Financial Management and Information Systems and is currently working towards his post-graduate executive MBA at the University of the New South Wales (Australian Graduate School of Management), Australia.

In a phone interview from Vanuatu, Mr Deo said the appointment was a challenge which he was willing to take head on.

Earlier report: http://www.fijitimes.com/story.aspx?id=394591








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 54.821351.8213
GBP 0.39010.3821
EUR 0.45060.4386
NZD 0.70180.6688
AUD 0.64210.6171
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service
  2. Police recover body
  3. 'Minimum wage' for no skills
  4. 91,000 hits
  5. $1.16m write-off
  6. Labasa Police recover another child's body
  7. Brother recalls fatal night
  8. Election tactics
  9. ATH buys Vanuatu firm
  10. Clark: Mill closure to increase economic activity

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  4. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  8. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  9. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)