Vanuatu Telecom appoints CEO

+ Enlarge this image Telecom Vanuatu Ltd newly-appointed CEO Divik Deo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:55PM FOLLOWING the recent acquisition of Telecom Vanuatu Ltd (TVL), Divik Deo has been appointed CEO for TVL after a market announcement by Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Ltd (ATH) this afternoon.

Mr Deo, a senior telecommunications executive, with vast organisational experience covering strategy, business planning, corporate finance, commercials negotiations, telecommunications regulation and financial control, will take over the reigns of the TVL.

He has been the chief financial officer at Vodafone Fiji Limited for over 13 years making crucial contributions towards the success of the company.

Mr Deo is also a Certified Practicing Accountant with a degree in Accounting and Financial Management and Information Systems and is currently working towards his post-graduate executive MBA at the University of the New South Wales (Australian Graduate School of Management), Australia.

In a phone interview from Vanuatu, Mr Deo said the appointment was a challenge which he was willing to take head on.

Earlier report: http://www.fijitimes.com/story.aspx?id=394591