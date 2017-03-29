Cricket: Ono-i-Lau here to win

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Ono-i-Lau cricket team take time out for a group photo during training at Bidesi Park in Suva today. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 5:52PM THE ONO-i-Lau cricket team is here to win as they prepare for the Easter Cricket games on April 10-17.

Coach Inoke Luveni said they arrived last week with the mentality of not just to win but to expose their players who had been playing in the village.

"We had our own competition back in the island where we had to compete within the village. We had teams from Lovoni, Doi, Nukuni and Matokana. From there, we picked a team and brought them to Suva to come and give a little competition to these teams here in Suva," Luveni said.

"So we still have more time to prepare and familiarise ourselves on the cricket pitch here in Suva and most of all try to win.

"Moce team is a team to look out for and we have the champion team Suva Warriors and Suva Crusaders who will be out there to defend their title so we're looking forward to it," Luveni said.

Luveni said with the service of three of their players who have been identified to be part of the National Under 19 team for the cup qualifier in Samoa in August will be a big boost to the team.

The team is currently camping in Nadera.