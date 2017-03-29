Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Wednesday 29 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cricket: Ono-i-Lau here to win

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 5:52PM THE ONO-i-Lau cricket team is here to win as they prepare for the Easter Cricket games on April 10-17.

Coach Inoke Luveni said they arrived last week with the mentality of not just to win but to expose their players who had been playing in the village.

"We had our own competition back in the island where we had to compete within the village. We had teams from Lovoni, Doi, Nukuni and Matokana. From there, we picked a team and brought them to Suva to come and give a little competition to these teams here in Suva," Luveni said.

"So we still have more time to prepare and familiarise ourselves on the cricket pitch here in Suva and most of all try to win.

"Moce team is a team to look out for and we have the champion team Suva Warriors and Suva Crusaders who will be out there to defend their title so we're looking forward to it," Luveni said.

Luveni said with the service of three of their players who have been identified to be part of the National Under 19 team for the cup qualifier in Samoa in August will be a big boost to the team.

The team is currently camping in Nadera.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 54.821351.8213
GBP 0.39010.3821
EUR 0.45060.4386
NZD 0.70180.6688
AUD 0.64210.6171
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service
  2. Police recover body
  3. 'Minimum wage' for no skills
  4. 91,000 hits
  5. $1.16m write-off
  6. Labasa Police recover another child's body
  7. Brother recalls fatal night
  8. Election tactics
  9. ATH buys Vanuatu firm
  10. Clark: Mill closure to increase economic activity

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  4. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  8. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  9. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)