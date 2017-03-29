Ministry launches World Health Day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Health Minister Rosy Akbar with assistant Minister Alex O'Connor, right, and permanent secretary Philip Davies during the World Health Day media launch in Suva today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 5:47PM APRIL 7 is observed as World Health Day.

In launching this global event in Suva today, Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar said the event provided a unique opportunity to mobilise action around a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world.

The theme for this year's World Health Day is 'Depression - Let's Talk'.

"Many people do not seek help and we hope that through rigorous awareness campaign, and with the support of the media organisations, we will be able to break the silence, to increase public awareness on depression, its signs and symptoms and encourage people to seek assistance to live a happy and empowered life that each one of us truly deserve," Ms Akbar said.

The World Health Day will be commemorated next Friday.