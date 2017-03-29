Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Wednesday 29 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Police receives 32 vehicles

LITIA CAVA
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 5:41PM THE Fiji Police Force today received 22 Hyundai Elantra vehicles and 10 Hyundai vans at the Police Special Response in Nasinu today.

During the handover, Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho reminded the Divisional Police Commanders and Divisional Traffic Officers to monitor the vehicles.

"Previously, we were able to get away with the excuse of no transport for the non-attendance to reports, we can no longer do that now," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"The people of Fiji know we have been receiving a lot of vehicles which is why I don't expect to hear any complaints from the public that an officer said they cannot attend because there is no transport."

Mr Qiliho said such excuses would not be tolerated anymore.

"Tell your officers that I want those words struck away from our vocabulary and anyone who is still using it will be dealt with accordingly."

The vehicles will be posted to all divisions accordingly.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 54.821351.8213
GBP 0.39010.3821
EUR 0.45060.4386
NZD 0.70180.6688
AUD 0.64210.6171
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service
  2. Police recover body
  3. 'Minimum wage' for no skills
  4. 91,000 hits
  5. $1.16m write-off
  6. Labasa Police recover another child's body
  7. Brother recalls fatal night
  8. Election tactics
  9. ATH buys Vanuatu firm
  10. Clark: Mill closure to increase economic activity

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  4. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  8. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  9. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)