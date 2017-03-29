Fiji Police receives 32 vehicles

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho with one of the new vehicles after the handover at the Police Special Response Unit in Nasinu today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 5:41PM THE Fiji Police Force today received 22 Hyundai Elantra vehicles and 10 Hyundai vans at the Police Special Response in Nasinu today.

During the handover, Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho reminded the Divisional Police Commanders and Divisional Traffic Officers to monitor the vehicles.

"Previously, we were able to get away with the excuse of no transport for the non-attendance to reports, we can no longer do that now," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"The people of Fiji know we have been receiving a lot of vehicles which is why I don't expect to hear any complaints from the public that an officer said they cannot attend because there is no transport."

Mr Qiliho said such excuses would not be tolerated anymore.

"Tell your officers that I want those words struck away from our vocabulary and anyone who is still using it will be dealt with accordingly."

The vehicles will be posted to all divisions accordingly.