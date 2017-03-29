Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Wednesday 29 March

Hong Kongs 7s, where the heart is: Kunavula

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 5:28PM VODAFONE Fijian 7s prop Mesulame Kunavula is looking forward to the Hong Kongs 7s next weekend.

The young Nadromai lad of Nadroga said being chosen for the Hong Kong team was a blessing.

"I would like to thank the Almighty God for giving me this opportunity and a good start off this year and after Wellington and Sydney 7s, I was looking forward to be part of the team to Hong Kong and I am happy to be part of the team," Kunavula said.

"I've amended some of my weaknesses and thanks to coach for laying out my mistakes and he has helped me improve on it and I hope that whatever I learn from the training session will be displayed on the field."

The 21-year-old said he could not believe that one day he would be playing at that stadium that he usually watches at home when he was young kid.

"I know everyone loves to watch the Hong Kong 7s and there is a saying that if you haven't played in the Hong Kong 7s, then you haven't become a 7s player.  

"This is where we will have to show our ability, talent, our mentality if we want to win Hong Kong and I know this means more to the Fijian people so I'll try my best to win this."








