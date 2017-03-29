Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Wednesday 29 March

Young boys need guidance: Katonibau

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 3:54PM THE YOUNG Vodafone Fijian 7s team need guidance when on the field.

Isake Katonibau hopes to guide them on the right path if they need to win the Hong Kong 7s.

"This team consists of potential young men who are gifted, talented and their work ethics is good and their performance speaks volume," Katonibau said.

"They've been making it to the finals even though they have little experience, there is a lot of potential in this team but the only thing that this team needs is guidance just to set them to follow the right path and to improve on those small areas."

Katonibau said making it back in the team was not easy having taken him six months.

"I did my part and for Hong Kong, my part is to guide these young men to maximise their potential.

"And Garreth Baber is really professional in his approach and I guess over the past weeks, we've been changing our approach to our preparation to Hong Kong.

"We are no longer focusing on our offensive approach but more into defensive approach and I guess as the saying goes, if you have a good attack, you win games but if you have a good defence, then you will win tournaments."








