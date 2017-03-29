Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Wednesday 29 March

New sedition trial date for Nadroga 14

REPEKA NASIKO
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 3:51PM A NEW trial date has been set for a group of 14 people from Nadroga who are charged with two counts of sedition.

According to the Office of the Director for Public Prosecutions, the trial will proceed from October 2 to November 7, 2017.

The group appeared before the High Court in Lautoka today and plead not guilty to the charges.

Appearing before Justice Sunil Sharma were Ratu Inoke Tasere, Jimi Koroibete, Seru Kunalagi , Adi Cuvu Gavidi Atama, Ulaiasi Rabua Tuivono, Peniasi Naqau, Semi Tanikili, Ratu Osea Bolawaqatabu, Ratu Tevita Khaikhainabokolawale Makutu, Mosese Navaci, Eroni Rikoriko, Alifereti Nakuinivou, Alifereti Gonewai and Jorama Ratulevu.








