Jasa happy to be back

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 3:45PM THE 2015-16 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, DHL Impact Player Jasa Veremalua is happy to be back in the series again after missing out on Las Vegas and Vancouver 7s because of family commitment.

The Korotogo, Baravi Nadroga lad said he was looking forward for Hong Kong 7s.

He said in order for the team to have a consistent performance in the two series, they would have to pimprove on their discipline.

"We need to maintain our defence and our attack," Veremalua said.

Veremalua played in all 10 tournaments and was instrumental in helping his team to finish as overall series winners for the second consecutive season and he hoped they could win this again.








