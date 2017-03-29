Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Wednesday 29 March

Bodies of man and his children all found

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 3:30PM LABASA Police have finally located the body of the 36-year-old father of four who allegedly drowned his three children along the Labasa River on Monday this week.

There is confirmation now that the bodies of the man and his three children have all been found.

The body of one-year-five-month-old Ana Karim was earlier located by Police along with his brother this morning while their father's body was later found by villagers returning from a trip in the upper Labasa River. 

The other sibling's body was found yesterday.

Police say the body of Mohammed Khaiyum was located on the exact spot where he had allegedly thrown his three children overboard. 

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro thanked the communities of Nacula and Naqai for assisting in the search. 

Investigation will now continue as we await post mortem (examination) results.








