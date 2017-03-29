Tourism: Collaborate to innovate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image BSP Head of Marketing Nirdesh Singh hands over the SPTE sponsorship cheque to SPTO chief executive Christopher Cocker. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:18PM THE best way to be innovative in tourism is for various stakeholders to collaborate and so the South Pacific Tourism Organisation is enabling that at an event to host buyers and sellers together.

Scheduled at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Sydney, Australia from May 19 to 20, the South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) is the SPTO's flagship event.

Launched recently by SPTO chief executive officer Chris Cocker, the event carries the theme 'Our Islands are Yours to #TravelEnjoyRespect'.

"The theme combines SPTO's new brand slogan 'Ours is Yours' with the key message of the 2017 International Year of Sustainable Tourism Development, which is 'responsible travel'," a statement from the SPTO said.

Mr Cocker said the annual event, scheduled to take place immediately after the Australian Tourism Exchange at the same event, will celebrate the International Year of Sustainable Tourism Development and create greater awareness of the need for sustainable tourism practices 'that look after our environment, people and unique cultures'.

"This is the South Pacific's unique selling point and we need to use our resources wisely both for current and future generations," Mr Cocker said.

"The best way to innovate is to collaborate and so SPTE represents exactly that for SPTO, as a means of private and public sector collaboration with our national tourism offices, private sector and corporate partners," he said.

The event, which will cost over $F580,000 is sponsored by the Bank of South Pacific and is now in its fourth year.

"SPTE is growing in both size and reputation -attracting more sellers and buyers year on year. The event is targeting over 90 sellers from the region; an increase from 57 at the first SPTE 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand," the SPTO stated.

"This year, a target of over 80 wholesale buyers from Australia, New Zealand, North America, China, rest of Asia, Europe and United Kingdom are expected to be in attendance. This is an increase from 50 at SPTE 2014."