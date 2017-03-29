Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Wednesday 29 March

Nursing development documents launched

VISHAAL KUMAR
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 2:21PM ANOTHER significant milestone for nursing development in Fiji was marked at the launch of the six key nursing documents today.

While launching the documents, Minister For Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said nursing in Fiji had evolved dramatically.

"Nursing has come a long way in this country. Having noted the various eras and its development focus, we can ascertain that alike the international counterparts, nursing in Fiji had also evolved," Ms Akbar said.

"Our nurses have been rated amongst some of the best practical and skilled nurses who have attracted certain attention from other countries.

"This is testament to the quality of our nurses and how we have been able to match the global market."

The six documents that were launched are: Nursing Strategic Plan 2017-2021, the Fiji Nursing Council Strategic Plan 2017-2021, the Fiji College of Nursing Strategic Plan 2017-2021 and the three Scopes of Practice for Registered Nurses, Registered Midwives and Registered Nurse Practitioners.








