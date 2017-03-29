Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Wednesday 29 March

Nationwide search heads north

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 1:12PM LABASA women will get their opportunity to represent the country on one of the oldest pageants in the world when the Miss World Fiji team visit the northern town this weekend.

Miss World Fiji director Andhy Blake, himself having grown up in Labasa, said the team of selectors from the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation would be at the Grand Eastern Hotel from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday April 1.

The panel includes FBC news anchor Jacque Speight who says she is not concerned with beauty.

"Personally, I'm more focused on the girls who have confidence, specifically smart confidence, not the overzealous sort," Ms Speight said.

The pageant team who will stage its local qualifier pageant on June 10 at the Grand Pacific Hotel is specifically searching for women with talent and a passion for promoting Fiji.

For Ms Speight, the ideal woman are "ladies who are able to think on their feet" and who speak well and has good posture, voice projection or what she terms "the whole presentation package".

"I'm not really focused on their height or outfit etcetera, that's Andhy's area. I'm looking for the ladies who truly have something worth sharing with the nation."

Mr Blake said the team had been advertising their northern castings the past few weeks in the hope of attracting girls from Labasa, Seqaqa and Savusavu.

Fresh off of a successful castings in Suva last weekend, the MWF team is on a high because of what it says has been its most successful search ever.

There are already reportedly more than 30 girls who have attracted the attention of the three-member panel which also includes television/radio show host Kara Koroi.

The final 10 who will compete to be Miss World Fiji will be chosen based on their international appeal, Mr Blake said.

"The Miss World market looks for unique beauty and this is where my years of experience with the brand comes into play. I can tell a Miss World girl the moment I see her."








