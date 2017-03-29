Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Wednesday 29 March

SPREP mandate to assist island communities

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 1:09PM IT IS within the mandate of the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) to help island communities reduce vulnerability to extreme drought, sea level rise and other climate risks.

SPREP Climate Prediction Services coordinator Sunny Seuseu made this comment at the three-day climate change workshop being held in Suva in response to a question raised if it was within SPREP's jurisdiction to assist a community in Lautoka that had its burial ground threatened to sea level rise, as reported in The Fiji Times yesterday.

Mr Seuseu said the secretariat supported member countries of which Fiji was a member in planning and implementing national adaptation strategies and integrating climate change considerations into national planning and development processes.

But he said this had to done formally with a request of funding from the Government for assistance.

The workshop continues today and ends tomorrow.








