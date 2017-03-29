Tablets for eligible first year students

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:03PM FIRST-year degree students of the University of the South Pacific who have fully paid their school fees will be receiving brand new tablets soon.

USP vice-chancellor and president of USP Professor Rajesh Chandra launched the tablets at USP's Laucala campus yesterday.

He said this was an initiative to boost e-learning in which students could easily access their learning materials.

"And one of the reasons why we want them to have sim cards is to ensure easy communications when lecturers want to update them on tutorial changes or updates on tests," Prof Chandra said.

The tablet has a 10.1 inch screen with a keyboard and it has the full capacity of any other tablet computer.

It also has a dual sim slot, where one sim is provided by the university and students could also put in their personal sim.