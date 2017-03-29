Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Wednesday 29 March

Labasa Police recover another child's body

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Update: 12:02PM LABASA Police have found another body this morning believed to be that of Mohammed Aiyaen, the elder male of the three children who were allegedly drowned by their father in a boat they week travelling in on Monday this week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that Police had located the body of younger sibling Aiyaen Mohammed Arman yesterday. 

This morning, Labasa Police confirmed the latest find was that of the elder boy. 

The search today will now focus on the location of the bodies of father Mohammed Khaiyum and his daughter Ana Karim, 1, who are also believed to be dead at this stage. 

"We  are able to now confirm that four children were allegedly thrown into the Labasa River by their 38-year-old father on Monday night," Ms Naisoro said.

"The 10-year-old victim who survived the incident has stated that his father had allegedly thrown his two brothers aged seven and  four-years-old with their one-year-old sister into the Labasa River. 

"The body believed to be that of the four-year-old brother was discovered yesterday floating near the Nacula seawall by a female officer who was walking towards town."








