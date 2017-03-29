300 seedlings planted

/ Front page / News

IN a bid to give back to the community, the iTaukei Land Trust Board's West staff members planted more than 300 native tree seedlings at Ba Provincial Freebird Institute on Saturday.

The initiative was held to mark the International Day of Forests on March 21.

TLTB Lautoka assistant manager Nemani Tamani said every year the company took part in the initiative as part of their corporate

social responsibility.

"This is how we give back. We've worked together with the staff from Nadi and those from the Forestry Department, who will be the ones monitoring the growth of the plants," he said.

Lautoka forestry officer Setareki Namolilagi said the institute had been

selected because of instances of soil erosion.

"We noted that last year the school had spent more than $12,000 to prevent soil erosion, which is why we thought this would be the best place for TLTB to conduct their initiative."

He said the tree seedlings planted included sandalwood, mahogany, pine, vativa, vesi, kaliadra, kauvula and tavola.

"This way, we can impart more knowledge about our native trees as well as help prevent soil erosion. Our team will monitor the growth of plants each quarter."