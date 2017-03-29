Fiji Time: 11:47 AM on Wednesday 29 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

300 seedlings planted

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

IN a bid to give back to the community, the iTaukei Land Trust Board's West staff members planted more than 300 native tree seedlings at Ba Provincial Freebird Institute on Saturday.

The initiative was held to mark the International Day of Forests on March 21.

TLTB Lautoka assistant manager Nemani Tamani said every year the company took part in the initiative as part of their corporate

social responsibility.

"This is how we give back. We've worked together with the staff from Nadi and those from the Forestry Department, who will be the ones monitoring the growth of the plants," he said.

Lautoka forestry officer Setareki Namolilagi said the institute had been

selected because of instances of soil erosion.

"We noted that last year the school had spent more than $12,000 to prevent soil erosion, which is why we thought this would be the best place for TLTB to conduct their initiative."

He said the tree seedlings planted included sandalwood, mahogany, pine, vativa, vesi, kaliadra, kauvula and tavola.

"This way, we can impart more knowledge about our native trees as well as help prevent soil erosion. Our team will monitor the growth of plants each quarter."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 54.821351.8213
GBP 0.39010.3821
EUR 0.45060.4386
NZD 0.70180.6688
AUD 0.64210.6171
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 91,000 hits
  2. Police recover body
  3. Election tactics
  4. 'Minimum wage' for no skills
  5. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service
  6. $1.16m write-off
  7. ATH buys Vanuatu firm
  8. Clark: Mill closure to increase economic activity
  9. Help pours in for cancer patient
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  4. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Kicked out Friday (24 Mar)