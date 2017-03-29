Sugar issues

/ Front page / News

OPPOSITION parliamentarian Prem Singh says sugarcane farmers need to think critically about who they elected as their future leaders.

While addressing farmers at the Fiji Cane Growers Association's annual general meeting in Nadi on Saturday, Mr Singh said the decline in sugar production was a sign that the future of the industry was gloomy.

Mr Singh said a continued decline could lead to the demise of the industry, saying that farmers needed to see who had their best interests at heart in the next elections.

As a member of the National Federation Party, Mr Singh vowed to take into account the farmer's struggles and provide solutions to their problems should they be elected into power next year.

"The frustrations of the farmers are evident.

"We cannot pretend any more," he said.

"They have one more year to tell you what to do.

"They also have one more year to neglect you or listen to your views."

Mr Singh said the industry was an integral part of the history of the nation and for many people, farming was all they knew.

"With this sort of production, we will not have a sugar industry for long. We need to find solutions and pave the way forward.

"I am a farmer still and you elected me into Parliament, so I have the right to take your issues forward.

"Let me assure you that we will take your concerns into consideration."