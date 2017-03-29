Epilepsy treatment available at public hospitals

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Shrish Acharya the Consultant Physician at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital speaking during the Epilepsy Day celebration at CWM Auditorium.Picture ATU RASEA

PEOPLE suffering from epilepsy can be treated with medications provided by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, says Colonial War Memorial Hospital's consultant physician Dr Shrish Acharya .

Dr Acharya said hospitals were equipped with machines and medicines to diagnose and treat patients with epilepsy.

"Seizures in people can be controlled by medications. Most peo-ple require one medication and some people may require more than one," he said.

He said 60 to 70 per cent of patients suffering from epilepsy would be seizure-free on medications alone and less than 30 per cent would require multiple medications with the rest requiring surgery for treatment

Dr Acharya said epilepsy was a brain disease and it could be triggered by many factors.

"It can happen if the brain has infection or if there is a tumour in the brain.

"It can also happen if the brain has suffered a stroke and if there is growth or scaring of the brain.

"Sometimes we do tests, but cannot find the cause for it.

"It can also be genetically linked," he said.