Fiji Time: 11:48 AM on Wednesday 29 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fijians urged to control junk food intake

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

IT is important to control the amount of junk food a person consumes in a day.

This was one of the issues highlighted at the Parliament Speaker's Debate on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Suva on Monday night.

Panellist and Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said the onus was on individuals to make a difference in one's health.

"We have a lot of young people here, this generation is our hope. We need this generation to be the champions of our lost cause. We look forward to this generation taking this country forward and getting rid of the NCDs," she said. "A lot of the people have asked what the Government, non-government organisations and other stakeholders can do to reduce the impact of NCDs, but no one has asked if what they as a person can do to make a difference." Ms Akbar also highlighted the importance of people eating and growing their fresh fruits and vegetables. Another issue that was discussed was the cheap prices of junk food in supermarkets.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 54.821351.8213
GBP 0.39010.3821
EUR 0.45060.4386
NZD 0.70180.6688
AUD 0.64210.6171
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 91,000 hits
  2. Police recover body
  3. Election tactics
  4. 'Minimum wage' for no skills
  5. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service
  6. $1.16m write-off
  7. ATH buys Vanuatu firm
  8. Clark: Mill closure to increase economic activity
  9. Help pours in for cancer patient
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  4. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Kicked out Friday (24 Mar)