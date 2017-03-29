Fijians urged to control junk food intake

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Health Rosy Akbar speaking during the speakers debate at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

IT is important to control the amount of junk food a person consumes in a day.

This was one of the issues highlighted at the Parliament Speaker's Debate on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Suva on Monday night.

Panellist and Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said the onus was on individuals to make a difference in one's health.

"We have a lot of young people here, this generation is our hope. We need this generation to be the champions of our lost cause. We look forward to this generation taking this country forward and getting rid of the NCDs," she said. "A lot of the people have asked what the Government, non-government organisations and other stakeholders can do to reduce the impact of NCDs, but no one has asked if what they as a person can do to make a difference." Ms Akbar also highlighted the importance of people eating and growing their fresh fruits and vegetables. Another issue that was discussed was the cheap prices of junk food in supermarkets.