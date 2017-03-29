/ Front page / News

DAIRY farmers in the Western Division are looking forward to Government's promise of setting up more milk chilling centres in the region.

Lautoka dairy farmer Ritesh Prakash said the chilling centre would make work a lot easier for farmers.

"We won't have to worry about the quality and life span of the raw milk when its delivered to the chilling centre," he said. "That was our biggest worry."

Rakiraki dairy farmer Navin Prakash said new chilling centres would open up more opportunities.

"We can expand our farms and there will be more farmers turning to dairy farming," he said.

Vatukoula farmer Hirdesh Nand said farmers would have a choice of where to send their milk.

He said farmers would not have to worry about transportation costs once chilling centres were built closer to farms.

While addressing the issue of Fiji's dairy industry in Parliament last Friday, Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu said four more chilling centres would be built by Government.

"The dairy industry is high on our priorities in terms of revitalisation in sub sectors within the industry," he said.

"We have set up two chilling centres in Ba and Lautoka and of course, we are looking at setting up an additional four chilling centres.

"Probably one in Yaqara, next one in Weimecia, the Burenitu area in Ra and Lomawai in between Nadi and Sigatoka and one in the Sovi Bay area.

"This is of course about land issue and we are working with our stakeholders with that."

"We are looking into the small holder dairy farming concept of India and that is why we have extended into the Western Division as well.