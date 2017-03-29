Request for help

/ Front page / News

FOUNDATION for the Education of Needy Children (FENC) Fiji has started to receive requests from families that need assistance in sending their children to schools.

This was confirmed by FENC national co-ordinator Jone Tuiono, who said the organisation was processing emergency requests.

"At the moment, we are compiling new requests from areas like Koro Island, upper Naitasiri and Wainibuka regions that need urgent attention," he said.

These requests come under the FENC student support scheme where vouchers are given out to needy children.

According to Mr Tuiono, the names of people in the waiting list this year so far have been attended to with families receiving their vouchers.

However, he said FENC faced issues when it came to funding.

"We need a lot of funds to cater for the increasing demands and requests we get. We are trying to target and create awareness to reach out to the business community to come forward and help us," he said.

"Their help will go a long way in rebuilding and supporting the lives of the needy children who needed assistance in going back to school."

Under the support scheme, education supplies such as uniforms, bags, shoes and stationery are given out to the children.

Meanwhile, FENC Fiji is in the process of hosting a fundraising dinner event next month where the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama will be the chief quest.