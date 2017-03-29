Fiji Time: 11:48 AM on Wednesday 29 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Role of men in empowering women

Alisi Vucago
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

MEN play an important role in being champions of women empowerment, says Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

She made these comments at the conclusion of the 1st Management of Social Transformations (MOST) forum of Ministers of Social Development for the Asia-Pacific region, hosted by the Malaysian Government in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said gender inequality and violence against women and girls must be given the priority attention so women could seize the opportunities for empowerment.

"Fijian women can contribute to better family livelihood and financial resilience when they are not harmed by violence at homes," she said.

Discussions from the forum will contribute to the implementation of the MOST strategy adopted at the 199th session of the executive board and to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 54.821351.8213
GBP 0.39010.3821
EUR 0.45060.4386
NZD 0.70180.6688
AUD 0.64210.6171
USD 0.48960.4726

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 91,000 hits
  2. Police recover body
  3. Election tactics
  4. 'Minimum wage' for no skills
  5. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service
  6. $1.16m write-off
  7. ATH buys Vanuatu firm
  8. Clark: Mill closure to increase economic activity
  9. Help pours in for cancer patient
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Siblings perish Sunday (26 Mar)
  2. Family hopes to raise $60,000 Monday (27 Mar)
  3. 7s star told don't reoffend Friday (24 Mar)
  4. 'Sims' the star barber Sunday (26 Mar)
  5. Shrea wins modelling title Sunday (26 Mar)
  6. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  7. Former 7s stars win Oldies Saturday (25 Mar)
  8. Explicit photos online Monday (27 Mar)
  9. Boy escapes alive; Police search for missing siblings Monday (27 Mar)
  10. Kicked out Friday (24 Mar)