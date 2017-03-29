Role of men in empowering women

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa duringthe forum of Ministers of Social Development for the Asia and Pacific Region, hosted by the Government of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur. Picture: SUPPLIED

MEN play an important role in being champions of women empowerment, says Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

She made these comments at the conclusion of the 1st Management of Social Transformations (MOST) forum of Ministers of Social Development for the Asia-Pacific region, hosted by the Malaysian Government in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said gender inequality and violence against women and girls must be given the priority attention so women could seize the opportunities for empowerment.

"Fijian women can contribute to better family livelihood and financial resilience when they are not harmed by violence at homes," she said.

Discussions from the forum will contribute to the implementation of the MOST strategy adopted at the 199th session of the executive board and to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.