Brother recalls fatal night

A LABOURER who was murdered at Lakena in Nausori in 2015 was allegedly repeatedly punched and stomped on by the three accused persons before his death, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

This was revealed by the victim's younger brother, Savenaca Nacanitaba when he took the witness stand for prosecution.

Kelepi Qaqa, Josaia Vusuya and Tevita Dakuituraga are standing trial before Justice Salesi Temo for the alleged offence.

The three are alleged to have assaulted Epineri Waqawai, 25, on July 18, 2015 resulting in his death.

Mr Vusuya and Mr Qaqa are charged with one count each of murder while Mr Dakuituraga is charged with one count of murder and one count of act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In his evidence, Mr Nacanitaba said during the time of the alleged offence he had approached Mr Vusuya to seek help, however, he refused and uttered words that he would do something to him and his brother, Mr Waqawai.

Mr Nacanitaba told the court that shortly after, he saw Mr Vusuya punching Mr Waqawai on his right jaw.

He said his brother then fell and hit his head on a concrete pole before landing in a nearby drain.

He told the court that the three accused persons then repeatedly stomped and punched his brother on the chest and stomach.

He said his brother was weak and could not talk.

Mr Nacanitaba said when he wanted to go and get his brother out of the drain, Mr Qaqa came for him and he ran across to a roadside stall selling BBQ to seek help.

The trial continues before Justice Temo today.