Pair in custody

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

TWO men were taken into police custody in Lautoka yesterday after allegedly holding a Bangladeshi national against his will.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the two locals were questioned by police.

"We can confirm that a Bangladeshi national had lodged a complaint," she said.

"He was the victim in this case while the two locals were taken in for questioning."

Ms Naisoro said the pair had allegedly asked for money from the foreigner before releasing his passport.

She confirmed no charges had been laid so far against the locals.

Ms Naisoro also confirmed a team from Suva had been dispatched to assist officers in Lautoka with the investigations.








