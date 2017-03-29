Fiji Time: 11:48 AM on Wednesday 29 March

Family prepares for final rituals

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

THE family of a mother and daughter who perished in a fire on Monday are planning to hold funeral rites tomorrow.

Sanjesh Kumar, a close relative of the deceased, said the family was informed that post-mortem examinations would be conducted today.

"So, we are already preparing for the funeral," he said yesterday.

Moreen Kumar, 35, and her nine-year-old daughter, Ashmeeta, died in a fire that destroyed a two-flat building they lived in at Solovi, Nadi.

Her husband was away at work when the tragedy occurred about 3.15pm on Monday.

Mr Kumar, a brother-in-law and uncle of the deceased, lived in one of the flats with his parents and a five-year-old daughter.

He said the fire destroyed all their belongings and they were presently living with relatives.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they were waiting for the results of the National Fire Authority investigations.

"Until then we cannot speculate on the cause of the fire or the circumstances surrounding the deaths," she said.

The NFA said when fire trucks arrived 10 minutes after receiving a fire emergency, the two flats were fully engulfed in flames.

A statement from NFA said investigations were underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, there have been seven house fire deaths and 26 house fires so far this year.








