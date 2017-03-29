Times defence counsels to make submissions

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Times Publisher Hank Arts (left) and Editor Fred Wesley coming out of the High Court in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE defence counsels in the case against three senior staff members of this newspaper, the company and a letter writer informed the court yesterday that they wanted to make submissions on the amended charge against their clients because it was defective.

Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, the company's general manager and publisher Hank Arts, Fiji Times Ltd and contributor Josaia Waqabaca are each charged with one count of sedition.

The five appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

They were alleged to have published a letter in the Nai Lalakai newspaper in April last year.

Ravula's lawyer Devanesh Sharma yesterday questioned the State why his client, his employer and two other of his client's colleagues were charged with four counts of sedition when in fact it was only one charge rolled into four counts.

Mr Sharma said it was unfair for the State to lay charges against his client and his two other colleagues when it was only the company that had published the letter allegedly written by Mr Waqabaca.

Mr Arts, Wesley and The Fiji Times lawyer, Feizal Haniff said he would also be making submissions along with Aman Ravindra-Singh who was representing Mr Waqabaca.

Justice Rajasinghe has given them time until April 18 to file their submissions and for the State to file their responses thereafter by May 2.

The defence will reply to the State's response by May 9.

The matter has been adjourned to the same date for hearing.

Bail has also been extended for all five.